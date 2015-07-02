Three Delmarva Teachers Win Presidential Award - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Delmarva Teachers Win Presidential Award

Posted:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Delmarva teachers have won presidential honors for their excellence in mathematics and science teaching.

President Obama named Kristin Carmen of Sussex Technical High School, Christopher Havrilla of Woodbridge High School and Julie Harp of Easton High School among the 108 recipients of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Each award comes with a $10,000 prize.

"These teachers are shaping America’s success through their passion for math and science,” the president said about the winners. “Their leadership and commitment empower our children to think critically and creatively about science, technology, engineering, and math. The work these teachers are doing in our classrooms today will help ensure that America stays on the cutting edge tomorrow.”

Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Murphy congratulated Carmen and Havrilla, saying, “Great teaching leads to great learning. Kristin and Christopher’s students and colleagues have experienced this first-hand.”

Each year the award alternates between teachers of kindergarten through 6th grade and those teaching 7th through 12th grades. The awardees named Thursday teach 7th through 12th grade.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices