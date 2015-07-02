Three Delmarva Teachers Win Presidential Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Delmarva teachers have won presidential honors for their excellence in mathematics and science teaching.

President Obama named Kristin Carmen of Sussex Technical High School, Christopher Havrilla of Woodbridge High School and Julie Harp of Easton High School among the 108 recipients of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Each award comes with a $10,000 prize.

"These teachers are shaping America’s success through their passion for math and science,” the president said about the winners. “Their leadership and commitment empower our children to think critically and creatively about science, technology, engineering, and math. The work these teachers are doing in our classrooms today will help ensure that America stays on the cutting edge tomorrow.”

Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Murphy congratulated Carmen and Havrilla, saying, “Great teaching leads to great learning. Kristin and Christopher’s students and colleagues have experienced this first-hand.”

Each year the award alternates between teachers of kindergarten through 6th grade and those teaching 7th through 12th grades. The awardees named Thursday teach 7th through 12th grade.