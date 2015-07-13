Driver Charged After Pickup Hauling Jet Skis Strikes Multiple Ve - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Driver Charged After Pickup Hauling Jet Skis Strikes Multiple Vehicles Including Cambridge Police Car

Craig Martin Souris
Police say a pick-up truck hit several parked cars Monday night then hit a Cambridge Police car head-on.
One of the jet skis thrown from the trailer after the pick-up truck hit several vehicles including a police car Monday night

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A 49-year-old man is facing attempted murder and related charges after his pickup truck hauling two jet skis struck several vehicles before colliding head-on with a Cambridge police car on Monday night.

Cambridge police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Locust Street. Witnesses on the scene tell WBOC a pickup truck, hauling two jet skis, was driving down Locust Street when it hit several parked cars. The witnesses said the truck then continued on and hit a marked Cambridge police car head-on. 

Cambridge Police Chief Daniel Dvorak said the driver of the pickup truck, identified as Craig Martin Souris, of Cambridge, was injured and flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. The police officer, who has not yet been identified, was also taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to Dvorak. 

Dvorak said that all told, 20 cars were involved in the incident.

Maryland State Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Souris is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-dgree assault on law enforcement and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond. Police said they are awaiting toxicology results to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

