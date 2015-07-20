Seven People Rescued After Ocean City Pontoon Fire

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Seven tourists have a good Samaritan to thank for their safety after Maryland Natural Resources Police say the pontoon boat they were on caught fire Monday afternoon in the commercial harbor in Ocean City.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokesperson Candy Thomson said it happened around 4:45 p.m. when a group of seven people from New Jersey had gone out in a 22-foot, rented pontoon boat but turned back upon seeing a storm rolling in.

Thomson said that is when the boat’s engine started to give way, soon catching fire. Another boater nearby saw the flames and pulled all seven people onto his boat just before the pontoon burned completely.

No one was injured, but Thomson said the pontoon was unsalvageable.