Department of Justice in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Members of the Department of Justice Community Relations Service division arrived in Pocomoke City Tuesday night, according to WBOC sources. WBOC learned they attended a community meeting the the Macedonia Baptist Church.

On Wednesday, Pocomoke City Interim Police Chief Lt. Earl Starner said he met with two members of the Department of Justice. He said they are in Pocomoke to mediate the situation between the government, police and the community. They also met with members of the City Council, WBOC has learned.

The community has been angry since former police chief Kelvin Sewell was fired weeks ago. At the last council meeting, the community rallied for Sewell’s reinstatement.

Michele Lucas was at the meeting at the Macedonia Baptist Church with the Department of Justice on Tuesday night.

"It just was a gettogether, kind of recapping what happened at City Hall. The Department of Justice was there, and they're going to be in town for a while,” Lucas said.

Lucas and two other community members who attended the meeting told WBOC two men from the Community Relations Service Division of the DOJ listened to their concerns.

A source also told WBOC the Department of Justice is separately investigating Pocomoke City for another matter involving money. WBOC learned the DOJ will audit Pocomoke City for a grant awarded to the city that was to be used by the police department