UPDATE: Five Injured in Accident Involving a Fire Truck in Denton

DENTON, Md. - Five people were hurt in a serious accident involving a fire truck.

Witnesses say it happened at the intersection of 6th and Gay streets just after 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the Denton Volunteer Fire Company, the crew was dispatched to assist the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company for a reported car fire when the 30-year-old driver of the fire truck suffered a medical emergency and collided with an SUV and a utility pole before coming to a stop.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to R. Adams Cowley Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The three firefighters were transported to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, where they were treated and released.

The fire truck suffered extensive damage and will remain out of service for an extended period of time.

Police are still investigating this crash in Denton.