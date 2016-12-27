Updated: One Killed, One Injured in Salisbury Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: One Killed, One Injured in Salisbury Shooting

Monday night's crime scene on Baker Street in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC) Monday night's crime scene on Baker Street in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
Monday night's murder occurred in one of the apartments inside this house at 707 Baker St. in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC) Monday night's murder occurred in one of the apartments inside this house at 707 Baker St. in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say they are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a man in Salisbury on Monday night. 

The victim is identified as James Edward Joyce, 31, of Salisbury. He was pronounced dead while en route to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

According to police, a second victim, identified as Hilda Barkley, 56, also of Salisbury, sustained at least one gunshot wound and continues to receive medical treatment at PRMC.

Police said preliminary information indicates one or more suspects, were involved.  Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury City Police Department are working to obtain additional information.

Authorities said that just after 9:30 p.m. last night, police officers from the Salisbury City Police Department were flagged down in the area of the 700 block of Baker Street in Salisbury by an individual who was in the neighborhood at the time. He told police about an apparent shooting of two victims inside a nearby apartment on Baker Street.

The MSP Homicide Unit was called by the Salisbury City Police Department to lead the investigation. Police said that once investigators arrived, it was apparent the shooting took place inside the apartment.  Investigators do not know at this time if the victim was the intended target of the suspect or suspects, according to police. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain confidential.

