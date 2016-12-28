Thin Blue Line to Soon Appear on Ocean City Street - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Thin Blue Line to Soon Appear on Ocean City Street

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect
(Photo credit: WBOC) (Photo credit: WBOC)
(Photo credit: WBOC) (Photo credit: WBOC)
(Photo credit: WBOC) (Photo credit: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md - One street in Ocean City is about to look a little blue. 

The Ocean City Council has signed off on a proposal to paint a thin blue line down the center of 65th Street in front of the police department.  The concept originated in New Jersey where several towns have painted their streets with similar lines. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan thought it was a tribute to police officers that would work well in his town, too. Earlier this month, the Ocean City Council agreed.

"I think it's just great to show them that people support them, that people support what they do," said Ocean City Police Department spokesperson Lindsay Richard.

Richard said that as of now there's no estimate as to when the line will be painted, but she predicts it will happen after the weather warms up in the spring.

Whenever it finally happens, many people said they believe it will be long overdue for officers who often go unappreciated.

"I have family in law enforcement," said Walt Nadolny of Ocean Pines.  "I think right now morale is low and if they do something to let the guys know they're appreciated, it's a good thing."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:07:26 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:07:26 GMT

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware. 

    More

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware. 

    More

  • Experts Warn Against Bringing Pets to Fourth of July Celebrations

    Experts Warn Against Bringing Pets to Fourth of July Celebrations

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:23:06 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:23:06 GMT

    Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home. 

    More

    Keeping your pooch extra safe this Fourth of July could mean leaving them at home. 

    More

  • Fourth of July Falling on Tuesday Still Brings Crowds Out

    Fourth of July Falling on Tuesday Still Brings Crowds Out

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:19:14 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:21:31 GMT

    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...

    More

    OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Fourth of July falls during the middle of the week this year. It's left some business owners in Ocean City wondering if crowds would be effected by the strange mid-week placement. The crowds at the boardwalk and beach on Monday, July 3 showed no signs of people having to cut their vacation short. People took to the sand and surf to enjoy their long weekend, while others stuck to the boards. Sisters, Riley and Carly Cannon, spent the hot summer day cooling off w...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2017

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2017

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-06-28 14:23:33 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:07:08 GMT

    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. 

    More

    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. 

    More

  • Police Search for Lincoln Burglary Suspect

    Police Search for Lincoln Burglary Suspect

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-07-03 17:34:15 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-07-03 17:50:33 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary of a home in the Lincoln area and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary of a home in the Lincoln area and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Arrest Made in Apartment Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-02 02:48:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:33:04 GMT
    Don Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complexDon Martinez was charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

    An arrest has been made in the shooting at an apartment complex in Milford early Saturday morning, police said. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • A Salisbury Man Advocates for a Dirt Bike Park in Salisbury

    A Salisbury Man Advocates for a Dirt Bike Park in Salisbury

    One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.

    After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.

    More

    One Salisbury man advocates for a dirt bike park to be built in Salisbury and some bikers think it's a great idea.

    After getting connected with several bikers in Salisbury, Andrew Davis said something could be done in the city to keep the bikers safe and off of main roads.

    More

  • Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    Delaware Legislature Passes $4.1 Billion Budget

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.

    More

    The Delaware Legislature finally passed a budget this weekend after hours of negotiations and deal-brokering. The losers from the budget: people who smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, or buy a house in Delaware.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices