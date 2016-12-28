Thin Blue Line to Soon Appear on Ocean City Street

OCEAN CITY, Md - One street in Ocean City is about to look a little blue.

The Ocean City Council has signed off on a proposal to paint a thin blue line down the center of 65th Street in front of the police department. The concept originated in New Jersey where several towns have painted their streets with similar lines. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan thought it was a tribute to police officers that would work well in his town, too. Earlier this month, the Ocean City Council agreed.

"I think it's just great to show them that people support them, that people support what they do," said Ocean City Police Department spokesperson Lindsay Richard.

Richard said that as of now there's no estimate as to when the line will be painted, but she predicts it will happen after the weather warms up in the spring.

Whenever it finally happens, many people said they believe it will be long overdue for officers who often go unappreciated.

"I have family in law enforcement," said Walt Nadolny of Ocean Pines. "I think right now morale is low and if they do something to let the guys know they're appreciated, it's a good thing."