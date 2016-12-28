Easton Police Arrest Man for Producing Narcotics

EASTON, Md. - On December 17, 2016 members of the Easton Police Department responded to an illegal drug complaint on the 29000 block of Kennedy Street.

Upon arrival, authorities say the narcotics unit met with the landlord who said that he observed smoke coming from the roof of the rental property. When the landlord and detectives arrived to investigate the property, they made contact with forty-five-year old Christopher Lee Chambers in the attic where a fire and drug paraphernalia was found; detectives also saw more smoke coming from the roof area of the property.

Police say that the Easton Fire Department was contacted to respond to extinguish the fire, and after it was out, detectives entered the attic and found a large area on the floor that had been burned. Within the burn debris were numerous Lithium batteries, as well as a bag containing multiple empty packs of Sudafed.

Authorities say the combination of these items indicated Methamphetamine was being made in the attic, which would then explain the fire.

Later police say they found a brown box in the backyard which contained camping fuel, butane, various bottles of smoldering chemicals and waste product. Detectives contacted the DEA about the methamphetamine lab and to make arrangements for the cleanup. As the result of an obtained search warrant, police say that suspected heroin, suspected Methamphetamine and hypodermic needles were also found.

Easton Police Department then arrested Chambers of Trappe, Maryland and charged him with Manufacturing CDS; Distribute CDS; Narcotics Production Equipment; Reckless Endangerment; Hazardous Substance/Endanger Others, etc.

Chambers was taken before a Talbot County District Court Commissioner where he was held without bond.