Update: Police Use Backhoe to Breach Delaware Prison, End Standoff; 1 Dead

Sgt. Steven Floyd, 47, died during the hostage incident at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. (Photo: Delaware Department of Correction) Sgt. Steven Floyd, 47, died during the hostage incident at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. (Photo: Delaware Department of Correction)
Inmates are shown after being taken outside the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna on Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: KYW) Inmates are shown after being taken outside the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna on Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: KYW)
Inmates being led outside of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, on Thursday morning Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: KYW) Inmates being led outside of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, on Thursday morning Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: KYW)
State police in tactical gear stand at the main gate of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16) State police in tactical gear stand at the main gate of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC)

    Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead. Gov. John Carney promises a full investigation in the matter. In light of this most recent tragedy, WBOC has compiled a list of articles about Delaware's prisons and the various issues they have faced over the years including another hostage situation that occurred in 2004.

    Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead. Gov. John Carney promises a full investigation in the matter. In light of this most recent tragedy, WBOC has compiled a list of articles about Delaware's prisons and the various issues they have faced over the years including another hostage situation that occurred in 2004.

    Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead.

    Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead.

    Some Delaware prison rights advocates say they're saddened but not surprised that a hostage situation at the state's largest correctional facility led to the death of a corrections employee.     

    Some Delaware prison rights advocates say they're saddened but not surprised that a hostage situation at the state's largest correctional facility led to the death of a corrections employee.     

SMYRNA, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Using a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers, authorities stormed Delaware's largest prison early Thursday and ended a nearly 24-hour hostage standoff involving inmates armed with sharpened objects. One hostage - a correctional officer- died.
    
A second captive, a female counselor, was safely rescued minutes after the tactical teams forced their way into the all-male, 2,500-prisoner James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. Some inmates had shielded her from harm, officials said.
    
Gov. John Carney called the uprising a "torturous" ordeal. In a statement, he said authorities will hold accountable those responsible and "make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again." 
    
Authorities did not immediately explain how 47-year-old Sgt. Steven Floyd, of Dover, died, but the head of the correctional officers union said the 16-year veteran of the prison was forced into a closet and killed by his captors at some point.
    
During the takeover, Floyd yelled to other guards who were coming to help him that the inmates had set a trap, saving some of his fellow officers' lives, said Geoffrey Klopp, union president.
    
The uprising began Wednesday when inmates with homemade weapons overpowered staff members, seized Building C and took three guards and a counselor hostage.
    
One inmate told a local newspaper via phone that that were demanding better education and rehabilitation programs behind bars and were also upset over President Donald Trump and "all the things that he's doing now."
    
"We know that the institution is going to change for the worse," he told The News Journal in Wilmington.
    
During negotiations conducted for a while via an officer's walkie-talkie, the inmates released two hostages and got authorities to turn the water back on, saying they needed it for drinking and washing. Instead, they filled up metal footlockers and built barricades at the building's entryways.
    
Officers finally went in with heavy equipment around 5 a.m. and found Floyd unresponsive, authorities said. He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.
    
The correctional officers who were taken hostage were beaten severely by their captors and suffered broken bones, cuts and an eye injury, Klopp said. Authorities said their injuries were not life-threatening.
    
It wasn't immediately clear how many inmates took part in the uprising. About 120 were in the building when it began, but dozens were let out as the standoff dragged on.
    
Officers inside the cellblocks are not armed, for fear they could be overpowered and stripped of their weapons. Armed guards are posted in prison towers.
    
The negotiations via walkie-talkie were broadcast online for more than an hour before officials blocked the transmission. The conversations were mostly calm, with moments of tension. At one point, an unidentified inmate told a negotiator that the prisoners wanted a "formal apology" from the governor for "decades of oppression."
    
The prison, about 15 miles outside the state capital of Dover, holds minimum-, medium- and maximum-security prisoners serving sentences, along with defendants awaiting trial, and has about 1,500 correctional officers. Building C includes inmates being disciplined for infractions.
    
While authorities investigate what went wrong, Delaware Homeland Security Secretary Robert Coupe noted that the prison system faces staffing shortages every day.
    
"Statewide, we are down on any given day about 90 positions," said Coupe, who added that the agency uses overtime to meet minimum staffing levels.
    
Klopp said Floyd's death was preventable and slammed the state for understaffing and low pay.
    
In 2004, Scott MIller, an inmate at the prison, raped a counselor and held her hostage for nearly seven hours before a department sharpshooter shot and killed him, ending the standoff. Klopp said none of the resulting recommendations for improving staffing were put into effect.
    

