Update: Police Use Backhoe to Breach Delaware Prison, End Standoff; 1 Dead

Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead. Gov. John Carney promises a full investigation in the matter. In light of this most recent tragedy, WBOC has compiled a list of articles about Delaware's prisons and the various issues they have faced over the years including another hostage situation that occurred in 2004.
Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending a hostage standoff that left one corrections officer dead.
Some Delaware prison rights advocates say they're saddened but not surprised that a hostage situation at the state's largest correctional facility led to the death of a corrections employee.
Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash.
Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions.
The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.
