Police: Salisbury Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Woman Whose Home He Burglarized

SALISBURY, Md. - Police have arrested a Salisbury man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, assaulting her grandchild and stealing from their home.

Salisbury police say the incident happened Thursday night around 11:30. Officers responded to the 500 block of Georgia Avenue for reports of a woman screaming. According to police, the adult victim told them an intruder had forced entry into her home and was there at that moment with her three-year-old grandchild. Police say they got the child out of the home before arresting the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sunday Ebere Aroh of Salisbury.

Further investigation showed the suspect was trying to steal property from the home when the victims got there. That's when police say the suspect assaulted the woman and her grandchild, but the woman was able to escape and call for help.

Police say both victims were treated at PRMC for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was found in possession of property stolen from the home, along with more than 270 grams of marijuana. Police say the suspect later assaulted a Salisbury police officer while in custody.

While investigating this incident, police learned of a burglary earlier Thursday night that seemed related. According to police, the same suspect burglarized a home in the 100 block of Onley Road around 8:20 p.m. Police say that burglary was also interrupted when the victims returned home, and the suspect ran away when confronted.

Aroh has been charged with the following crimes, according to police:

Attempted Rape - 1st Degree

Attempted Rape - Second Degree

Sex Offense - 1st Degree (4 counts)

Assault - 2nd Degree (4 counts)

Burglary - 1st Degree (2 counts)

Attempted Theft - Under $1,000

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute

False Imprisonment (2 counts)

Burglary - 4th Degree

Attempted Theft - $1,000-$10,000

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.