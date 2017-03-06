Police: Salisbury Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Woman W - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Salisbury Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Woman Whose Home He Burglarized

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Police have arrested a Salisbury man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, assaulting her grandchild and stealing from their home.

Salisbury police say the incident happened Thursday night around 11:30. Officers responded to the 500 block of Georgia Avenue for reports of a woman screaming. According to police, the adult victim told them an intruder had forced entry into her home and was there at that moment with her three-year-old grandchild. Police say they got the child out of the home before arresting the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sunday Ebere Aroh of Salisbury.

Further investigation showed the suspect was trying to steal property from the home when the victims got there. That's when police say the suspect assaulted the woman and her grandchild, but the woman was able to escape and call for help.

Police say both victims were treated at PRMC for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was found in possession of property stolen from the home, along with more than 270 grams of marijuana. Police say the suspect later assaulted a Salisbury police officer while in custody. 

While investigating this incident, police learned of a burglary earlier Thursday night that seemed related. According to police, the same suspect burglarized a home in the 100 block of Onley Road around 8:20 p.m. Police say that burglary was also interrupted when the victims returned home, and the suspect ran away when confronted.

Aroh has been charged with the following crimes, according to police:

  • Attempted  Rape - 1st Degree
  • Attempted Rape - Second Degree
  • Sex Offense - 1st Degree (4 counts)
  • Assault - 2nd Degree (4 counts)
  • Burglary - 1st Degree (2 counts)
  • Attempted Theft - Under $1,000
  • CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute
  • False Imprisonment (2 counts)
  • Burglary - 4th Degree
  • Attempted Theft - $1,000-$10,000 

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:40:40 GMT

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. 

    More

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp in Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

    More

  • Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:44:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-06-07 14:05:55 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.

    More

    Three Hebron youths were injured after a pickup truck collided with the car they were traveling in on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, authorities said.

    More

  • Delmar Speedway Owner Suffers Severe Burns From Flash Fire

    Delmar Speedway Owner Suffers Severe Burns From Flash Fire

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:41:33 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-07 18:45:49 GMT

    The 74-year-old owner of the Delmar International Speedway had to be rushed to the hospital after he was badly burned in a flash fire that occurred at the racetrack.

    More

    The 74-year-old owner of the Delmar International Speedway had to be rushed to the hospital after he was badly burned in a flash fire that occurred at the racetrack.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

  • Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices