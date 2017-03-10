Phillips Packing Company Building to be Revitalized

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - A scheduled rocket launch from Wallops Island has been postponed again. Haze and wind conditions at the launch site forced the scrub of the launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket. The rocket is going to release man-made colored clouds so scientists will be able to study the ionosphere. It will release 10 special canisters that contain a colored vapor that forms artificial, luminescent clouds.More
DELMAR, DE - some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.More
VIENNA, Md.- The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance released the 2016 Nanticoke River report card on Saturday at Trap Pond State Park. The river and its creeks received a C+, both down from grade received in 2015, according to the NWA. The lower grade is likely due to heavy, localized rain events during the summer and fall of 2016, the NWA said. Additionally, samples were collected at a site on the Transquaking River that has shown very high bacteria counts in the past. Dr. Ma...More
Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.More
While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity.More
Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it. Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.More
Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.More
James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.More
