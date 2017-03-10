Phillips Packing Company Building to be Revitalized - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Phillips Packing Company Building to be Revitalized

Phillips Packing Company Building (Photo; WBOC) Phillips Packing Company Building (Photo; WBOC)

CAMBRIDGE, Md- An old packing company building in Cambridge will be undergoing a major face-lift over the next year.

Reservation Maryland and the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy joined with Senator Cardin Friday to announce their plans to completely renovate the building where the Phillips Packing Company used to be.

With help from Senator Cardin's expansion on the Federal Historic Tax Credit program, this can all be made possible. This program has rehabilitated more than 40 thousand buildings and created more than 2.3 million jobs. Soon, this Cambridge building will be added to the list.

Director of the Center for Towns Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Katie Parks said the loss of life in this building many years ago definitely hurt the community of Cambridge and their economy.

"They fed our troops during both world wars. They were an important part of our economy not just from an employment standpoint but supporting industry," Parks said.

But, soon this building will undergo a 18 million dollar renovation. The new space will include industries that related to food and farming.

"It will be a mix of uses. We plan to have an oyster bar, a market, a micro-brewery, a kitchen business incubator, a shared use office and a innovation hub," Parks said.

The organizers hope to see the building completely finished by the fall of 2018.

