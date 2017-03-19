Updated: Police ID Suspect Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - An Ocean View police officer and a Hurlock, Maryland man were sent to the hospital after a Saturday night police chase crossed state lines and ended in an officer-involved shooting in Sussex County.

Delaware State Police, which are handling the shooting investigation, identified the suspect as Troy Lee Short, 31. He remains in critical condition at Christiana Hospital. The two officers involved in the incident have also been named. One was Deputy Anthony Rhode, a nine-year veteran of the Worcester County Sheriff's Department, according to a Sheriff's department press release. The other was Officer First Class Nicholas Harrington, according to Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin. Harrington suffered minor injuries in the collision and was treated and released the night of the incident, according to McLaughlin. He is a five-year veteran of the Ocean View Police Department.

The incident happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Pine Grove Lane in the Ocean View area. But police say the incident originally began around 8 p.m. in Ocean City.

Worcester County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ed Schreier said that shortly after 8 p.m., a sheriff's deputy on DUI patrol observed a vehicle and believed the driver may have been under the influence. Schreier said the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Schreier said the deputy temporarily lost track of the suspect, but found him again after he allegedly stole another vehicle from another house. Schreier said the suspect then fled a second time, and they lost him a second time before finding the stolen car on Route 90. After that, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office deployed a K-9 team and found a track leading toward another house, where, according to Schreier, the suspect stole yet another vehicle and fled across state lines into Delaware. By this time, according to police, the suspect had stolen three different vehicles after driving the original vehicle he was suspected of driving under the influence in Ocean City.

Cpl. Gary Fournier of Delaware State Police said this pursuit led to Pine Grove Lane - off Burbage Road and Windmill Drive in the Ocean View area - at 10:13 p.m. At this time, an Ocean View Police Department officer became involved in the pursuit, assisting the Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies. Police said the suspect, later identified as Short, was driving an Infinity SUV when he was in Delaware.

"Once the individual found out he was going down a dead-end road, he turned around and actually started driving towards the law enforcement officers," Fournier said. "He hit [a Delaware] law enforcement officer head-on."

According to Fournier, Short accelerated backwards at a high speed directly into the fully marked Ocean View police officer's car, hitting it so hard it came off the road. After hitting the Ocean View police cruiser, the suspect continued reversing at a high rate of speed, almost hit a sheriff's deputy's vehicle and ended up running into a mailbox. Police said Short then temporarily stopped.

Police said Short then drove forward into an empty residential lot, turned around and started driving toward a deputy who was standing outside of his car in the driveway of the lot. According to police, the Ocean View officer - who had just been hit in his car - was able to get out and run up to the deputy, while the SUV sped toward the two of them. Police said both the deputy and Ocean View officer yelled multiple times for Short to stop, and when he failed to do so, they fired multiple rounds. The SUV driven by Short eventually came to a stop in a private driveway on the 36000 block of Pine Grove Lane.

"[The suspect] would not stop for the Delaware officer or our deputy, at which time our deputy had to discharge his weapon in an attempt to stop this fleeing subject, and for fear of his life," Schreier told WBOC. "

Fournier said that after Short was shot, the officer and deputies removed him from the SUV and rendered first aid until EMS units arrived on scene to take him to the hospital. Schreier said the Worcester County Deputy who shot the suspect was unharmed and is recuperating after the shooting.

"[Our officer is] visibly shaken up from the incident," Schreier said. "It's a traumatic incident with a lot of stress involved, but he's doing OK"

In addition to Delaware State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, WBOC observed EMS units from Bethany Beach and Millville on the scene as well. Fournier said the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit also responded to the scene for the investigation. Fournier said this is Delaware State Police's protocol for any officer-involved shooting. Fournier said the division's crash unit will come investigate the car crash part of the incident as well.

Delaware State Police is handling the investigation of the crash/shooting, which is currently in its early stages. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is handling the burglaries, attempted burglaries and multiple auto thefts that occurred leading up to the shooting.