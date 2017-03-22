Update: Barn Destroyed by Fire in Long Neck, Horses Killed

Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford.More
Two funeral processions are expected to cause traffic delays Saturday on Route 1 in the area of Little Heaven and outside of Milford.More
BERLIN, Md. -- Maryland State Police of the Berlin barrack say a Virginia man was arrested after a car crash early Friday morning.More
BERLIN, Md. -- Maryland State Police of the Berlin Barrack say a Virginia man is facing gun charges after a car crash early Friday morning.More
A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More
A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More
Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department.More
Two men were not found after jumping from the eastern most side of the Route 90 bridge Wednesday, according to the Ocean City Police Department.More
A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
A Frankford man was arrested after police responded to a domestic complaint in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.More
A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More
A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.More
Organizers prep for Brooke Mulford's celebration of life event being held in Salisbury Friday.
The City of Salisbury will gather on the field of James Bennett High School Friday to celebrate the life of Brooke Mulford.
12-year-old Brooke lost her life to neuroblastoma on June 12th. Brooke was laid to rest last Saturday.More
Organizers prep for Brooke Mulford's celebration of life event being held in Salisbury Friday.
The City of Salisbury will gather on the field of James Bennett High School Friday to celebrate the life of Brooke Mulford.
12-year-old Brooke lost her life to neuroblastoma on June 12th. Brooke was laid to rest last Saturday.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.More
Thousands lined the streets in Ocean City for the 2017 Maryland State Firemen's Association Parade. Volunteer and career firefighters from the area came together to celebrate and show off their units to the crowd as they marched down the Baltimore Ave.More