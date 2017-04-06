Fire Destroys Preston Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Destroys Preston Home

(Photo credit: Matthew Taylor) (Photo credit: Matthew Taylor)
(Photo credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office) (Photo credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

PRESTON, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a Wednesday afternoon fire that left a Preston home in ruins.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. by a Caroline County paramedic who was driving by the home, located at 5281 Newton Road, and observed smoke in the area.

The Preston Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, which took approximately 45 minutes to get under control. 

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 in damage to its contents, according to investigators. 

Deputy state fire marshals said a family dog and the family cat both died in the fire. The home's owners, Charles and Laura Frase, were not at home at the time of the fire.  

The cause of the fire and its area of origin remain under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Easton Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

