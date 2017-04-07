Salisbury City Councilwoman Posts Controversial Facebook Status

Delaware State Police are searching for an alleged drug dealer after they say he disappeared from the Dover Mall Wednesday night.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
People have been sleeping in tents in front of Victory Church near Dover to demonstrate the need for more affordable housing options in Kent County.More
