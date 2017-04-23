Coast Guard Medvacs from Cruise Ship near Virginia Beach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coast Guard Medvacs from Cruise Ship near Virginia Beach

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. --The Coast Guard says rescue workers medevaced a man from a Carnival cruise ship near Virginia Beach,Virginia, Saturday.

Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders in Portsmouth received warning from the Carnival Pride ship at about 8:42 p.m. after a 58-year-old male passenger suffered a heart attack. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and met up with the ship near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The helicopter crew hoisted the man to the helicopter and transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The victim is currently recovering.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Six Arrested After Ocean City Strong Arm Robbery

    Six Arrested After Ocean City Robbery

    07/25/2017 18:05:00 -04:002017-07-25 22:05:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:05:05 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More

  • 92nd Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim Wednesday Morning

    92nd Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim Wednesday Morning

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-07-25 17:42:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-07-25 18:04:04 GMT

    Wednesday morning's 92nd Annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim will be one of the earliest in many years, according to organizers. 

    More

    Wednesday morning's 92nd Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will be one of the earliest in many years, according to organizers. 

    More

  • New Details Surface on Assateague Pony Death

    New Details Surface On Assateague Pony Death

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-07-26 09:46:39 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-07-26 09:46:39 GMT
    Assateague PoniesAssateague Ponies
    New details have surfaced in connection with last week's death of an Assateague pony that ingested a large amount of dog food.More
    New details have surfaced in connection with last week's death of an Assateague pony that ingested a large amount of dog food.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices