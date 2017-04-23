Coast Guard Medvacs from Cruise Ship near Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. --The Coast Guard says rescue workers medevaced a man from a Carnival cruise ship near Virginia Beach,Virginia, Saturday.

Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders in Portsmouth received warning from the Carnival Pride ship at about 8:42 p.m. after a 58-year-old male passenger suffered a heart attack. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and met up with the ship near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The helicopter crew hoisted the man to the helicopter and transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The victim is currently recovering.