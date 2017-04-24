Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Waterman off Tangier Isl - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Waterman off Tangier Island

TANGIER ISLAND, Va.- Authorities have suspended their search for waterman Ed Charnock who is missing after his crabbing boat began taking on water off Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a distress signal was sent out around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon from the 40-foot crabbing boat Henrietta C about five miles off the coast of the island. The boat said it was taking on water, before communication was lost.

A family member has confirmed the identities of the two men on board as Ed Charnock and his son Jason.  

Tangier Island Mayor James Eskridge said the men went into the water without life vests and "every able body waterman on Tangier" went to help search for the missing men.

The Coast Guard said Jason Charnock was rescued by a good Samaritan. He was taken to Tangier Island in stable condition. The elder Charnock remains missing.

In addition to other fishing boats, the Coast Guard said a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Crisfield, the 87-foot cutter Cochito, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescue helicopter crew, and an aircrew from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, all participated in the search.

The search continued throughout the night, but weather conditions remained hazardous. According to the Coast Guard, the search was suspended around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

