Milford Teen Charged With Rape at Hotel

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford teenager has been arrested for a rape at a hotel.

According to Milford Police, the incident occurred on Sunday at the Days Inn located at 699 North DuPont Blvd. Police say it happened in the kitchen area of the hotel. Further investigation identified 19-year-old Justin Fletcher as the suspect.

Fletcher was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape without consent and fourth-degree rape sexual penetration of another person without consent.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,000 secured bail and given a no contact order with the victim at the hotel, according to police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19 in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.