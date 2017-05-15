Harrington Mayor Leads Successful Push for Term Limits - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington Mayor Leads Successful Push for Term Limits

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware city has implemented term limits for city officials after a successful push by its mayor.
    
Mayor Anthony Moyer led the effort to make Harrington one of the few communities in the state that has term limits for mayor and city council members.
    
The mayor in Harrington can now serve up to eight consecutive years and city council members can serve up to nine consecutive years. The policy change was approved unanimously in the state House and Senate.
    
Moyer made reinstating term limits in Harrington a key issue in his campaign to unseat Robert E. "Gene" Price, Jr., who served as mayor for more than a decade.
    
Moyer said he hopes all Delaware municipalities follow Harrington's lead.

