Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

BALTIMORE- Maryland State Police and several allied law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large-scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

After consulting with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, 22 residential search warrants were executed Thursday morning and 18 individuals were served with indictments during an investigation that encompassed suspects located in Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware.

Maryland State Police said troopers and other agencies began investigating in the fall of 2016, when investigators developed information indicating Paul Standsbury Roberts, 46, of Worton, Md. was involved in a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Queen Anne’s County, in which he was importing and distributing large amounts of opioids on a daily basis including oxycodone, porphine, fentanyl, methadone and heroin.

Police said the investigation also revealed that Roberts was also selling large amounts of crack and powdered cocaine while dealing with several cocaine suppliers.

Authorities said one of the persons supplying Roberts was identified as Roma Scott, 52, also of Worton, Md. A separate, parallel investigation began and it was determined he was also selling cocaine, crack cocaine and opioid pills on a daily basis for more than 12 years, police said. 

Investigators said Roberts and Scott claimed to be self-employed, one in the lawn care business, and the other as an event planner, providing moon bounces and mechanical bulls for parties and fairs. They used these covers to hide the cash hey were making during the illegal drug trade, according to police. 

Police said Roberts and Scott are suspected of collectively importing 4000 oxycodone pills, 50 morphine pills, 50 fentanyl pills, and a collective mix of over 1,000 suboxone, methadone and percocet pills, along with 3.6 pounds of cocaine which they then allegedly sold for profit in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

The street value of the drugs has an estimated value in excess of $130,000, according to investigators. 

Police said Roberts and Scott were being supplied from multiple sources. Indictments were also served to these sources, Robert Henry Brown Jr., 43, of Annapolis, John Louis Lloyd III, 35, of Henderson, Md., and a third person from Middletown, Del.

“This case demonstrates the determination of law enforcement agencies and other partners working together to address the drug epidemic that effects our communities,” said Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann.  “The success of this and future operations is a result of the collaborative efforts across many jurisdictions.”

The following people were indicted early Thursday morning:

  • Roma Scott, 52, of Worton, Md.
  • Robert Wakefield Wright, 60, of Worton, Md.
  • David O’Conner Johnson, 64, no fixed address
  • Marie Elizabeth Todd, 29, of Chestertown, Md.
  • Jervis Wardell Blake, 52, of Chestertown, Md.
  • Alexandria Antonia Crawford, 22, of Chestertown, Md.
  • Robert Henry Brown, 43, of Annapolis, Md.
  • Aubrey Paum Cici, 58, of Worton, Md.
  • Sara Jane Hoffman, 54, of Church Hill, Md.
  • Gregory Delano Lomax, 42, of Millington, Md.
  • Paul Standsbury Roberts, 46, of Worton, Md. 
  • Alisha Kelly Kern, 28, of Worton, Md.
  • Kirby Brier Kimble, 22, of Centreville, Md.
  • Brittany Nicole Stokes, 22, of Sudlersville, Md.
  • John Louis Lloyd 3rd, 35, of Marydel, Md.
  • Kwazi Odean Robinson, 37, of Preston, Md.
  • Jami Lynn Robinson, 36, of Preston, Md.
  • Jeffery Brian Cwalina, 42, of Stevensville, Md.

Police said the illegal drugs and opioids seized include:

Heroin seized – 90.3 grams

Marijuana    – 446.3 grams

Oxycodone pills seized – 152

Other Prescription pills seized – 245

Fentanyl Pills seized – 15

Crack Cocaine seized –  6 grams

Powdered Cocaine seized   –  5 grams

Vehicles recovered –  15

Firearms recovered –  14

U.S. Currency seized – $98,152

All 18 were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other felony charges.  They were transported to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.

Assistance was provided by the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force,  the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, The Talbot County Drug Task Force, the Caroline County Narcotics Task Force, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South, the Maryland State Police Gang Unit, Homeland Security investigations, the Metro Area Drug Task Force, the Centreville Police Department, the Department of Natural Resources Police and Delaware State Police.

