Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

SEAFORD, Del. – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

Police say the incident happened at the Seaford Boat Ramp on the Nanticoke River. Seaford Fire Company divers recovered the boys body and transported him to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford.

At this time, an identity has not been released and there is no word on what led to the drowning.

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
