Delmar Speedway Owner Suffers Severe Burns From Flash Fire

DELMAR, Del.- The 74-year-old owner of the Delmar International Speedway had to be rushed to the hospital after he was badly burned in a flash fire that occurred at the racetrack.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the incident occurred at around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the speedway, located on Raceway Road. 

The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. Investigators said the victim, identified as speedway owner Charles Cathell, was injured when an electric fuel pump used to transfer racing fuel caused a flash fire.

Cathell was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment of second- and third-degree burns to approximately 20 percent of his body.

