Woman Found Dead in McDonald's Bathroom

LONG NECK, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.

Officers responded to the McDonald's on John J. Williams Highway after a report of a woman found unconscious in the bathroom, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Her name is being withheld until family is notified.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, foul play is not suspected, police said.