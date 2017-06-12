"Jason's Letter," a Film Shot in Dover Brings Red Carpet to Delaware's Capital City

DOVER, Del. -- Hollywood met Dover on Sunday as a movie partially filmed in Delaware's capital city made its debut at the Schwartz Center for the Arts.

The red carpet was rolled out for the cast of "Jason's Letter," a film focused on the issue of officer-involved shootings in the country. The movie was partially shot in Dover, with a crew of roughly 30 people working alongside cast members like actress Vivica A. Fox.

Multiple scenes were shot at city hall and Dover Public Library for the film. Fox said the movie, which follows the aftermath of a fictional officer-involved shooting involving a teenaged African American boy, encourages better dialogue between police and the public at large.

"It's a message to both of us that we are in the communities living and thriving together and the more we can learn to know and appreciate each other's differences the better we can come together as Americans," she said.

Director Terrance Tykeem said Dover was a perfect location to shoot the movie and looked forward to revisiting the city to shoot a future film about PTSD.