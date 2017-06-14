Crisfield Man Arrested for Child Rape

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested a Crisfield man accused of raping a pre-teen girl.

Troopers said 22-year-old Savon J. Douglas, of the 200 block of Somers Cove, was arrested without incident at his home on Tuesday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense and perverted practice. He is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center. on a temporary commitment.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Criminal Enforcement Division said they received information from the Somerset County Department of Social Services about the potential rape of a 12-year-old girl. During the investigation that followed, Douglas was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on the aforementioned charges.