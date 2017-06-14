Car Catches Fire After Crash in Ocean Pines

OCEAN PINES, Md. - A 76-year-old woman is recovering after her car caught fire in Ocean Pines over the weekend.



Police say it happened on Sunday on Ocean Parkway near Robin Hood Trail.

According to the Ocean Pines Police Department, the car left the roadway and vaulted, rolling over several times before catching fire.



Police say the driver was trapped in her car. Corporal Ricky Kerrigan used his fire extinguisher to put out the fire. He then smashed part of the window to the victim's car.

Firefighters soon arrived and were able to extract the victim from the car. Police say Corporal Kerrigan’s quick response in putting out the fire was critical.



The victims was transported to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Her injuries are unknown.