Car Catches Fire After Crash in Ocean Pines

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will forfeit the $2.8 million prize money.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will forfeit the $2.8 million prize money.More
A 76-year-old woman is recovering after her car caught fire in Ocean Pines over the weekend.More
A 76-year-old woman is recovering after her car caught fire in Ocean Pines over the weekend.More
A sick loggerhead turtle has been rescued from Delaware waters and sent to rehab.More
A sick loggerhead turtle has been rescued from Delaware waters and sent to rehab.More
Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash on US 13 near Bridgeville.More
Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash on US 13 near Bridgeville.More
President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.More
President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.More
The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.
The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.More
Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.
The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More