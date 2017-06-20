Monday's Storm Prompts NWS to Visit Eastern Pa. and Delaware

SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. (AP/WBOC)- National Weather Service officials are expected to visit eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware to determine whether a strong storm on Monday spawned one or more tornadoes.



Several videos have been posted online showing what appear to be funnel clouds near Shartlesville, a tiny village in Upper Bern Township, Berks County. That's about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia.



The storms moved through Monday afternoon and evening, and also caused damage, power outages and tornado warnings in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and parts of the Eastern Shore of Maryland.



The investigators were expected to survey damage in those areas on Tuesday.

