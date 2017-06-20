Monday's Storm Prompts NWS to Visit Eastern Pa. and Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Monday's Storm Prompts NWS to Visit Eastern Pa. and Delaware

Posted: Updated:
WBOC viewer Stefanie Davis Yoder sent in this photo of a tree down in front of a home in Greenwood, Del., following a strong storm that passed through the area late Monday. WBOC viewer Stefanie Davis Yoder sent in this photo of a tree down in front of a home in Greenwood, Del., following a strong storm that passed through the area late Monday.
Monday's storm also caused some damage at Delaware Electric Cooperative in Greenwood. (Photo credit: Stefanie Davis Yoder) Monday's storm also caused some damage at Delaware Electric Cooperative in Greenwood. (Photo credit: Stefanie Davis Yoder)
A large tree branch caused damage at this home in Greenwood, Del. (Photo credit: Rochelle News) A large tree branch caused damage at this home in Greenwood, Del. (Photo credit: Rochelle News)
A tree down in Bridgeville, Del. following Monday's storm. (Photo credit: Sam Melson) A tree down in Bridgeville, Del. following Monday's storm. (Photo credit: Sam Melson)

SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. (AP/WBOC)- National Weather Service officials are expected to visit eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware to determine whether a strong storm on Monday spawned one or more tornadoes.
    
Several videos have been posted online showing what appear to be funnel clouds near Shartlesville, a tiny village in Upper Bern Township, Berks County. That's about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
    
The storms moved through Monday afternoon and evening, and also caused damage, power outages and tornado warnings in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and parts of the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
    
The investigators were expected to survey damage in those areas on Tuesday.

WBOC Weather page: www.wboc.com/weather 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices