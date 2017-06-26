Report Finds Decline in Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Population - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report Finds Decline in Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Population

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Maryland DNR) (Photo: Maryland DNR)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- An annual report has found the overall population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has declined and it recommends limiting the number harvested in the fall.
    
The annual Blue Crab Advisory Report was released Monday. It was developed by scientists and other experts and will be used by state officials in Maryland and Virginia and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission to develop crab management strategies.
    
The report found that while numbers of adult female crabs in the bay increased by 30 percent in 2017, the overall population decreased by almost 18 percent. The number of juvenile crabs decreased by 54 percent from 2016 to 2017.

“The highly variable nature of blue crabs was on full display this past year,” said Glenn Davis, chair of the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee and Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “The largest abundance of spawning females from the Winter Dredge Survey time series was great news, and demonstrated what can happen when jurisdictions adhere to science-based management. The low recruitment served as a reminder that large inter-annual fluctuations can be part of the norm and that managing blue crabs is a continuous challenge.”   

The report recommends:

  • Jurisdictions should maintain a cautious, risk-averse approach in 2017, and consider scaling back the fall fishery from last year’s more liberal regulations. This would protect a greater number of juvenile crabs and give them the opportunity to grow old enough to spawn next year, which would produce more crabs in the future.
  • The accuracy and quality of tracking both commercial and recreational harvests should continue to be improved. Current efforts to collaborate with industry groups on electronic and online reporting systems and other new reporting technologies should continue.
  • Jurisdictions and scientists should work to address specific research questions and discuss timing, rationale and resources for future stock assessments that would provide in-depth analysis of the blue crab population, fishery and management. 

Blue crab populations can vary widely based on weather, water temperature and other conditions, as well as fishing pressure.

Click here to read the full report. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Body Found in Pocomoke River

    Body Found in Pocomoke River

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:36:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:50:13 GMT

    Worcester County Sheriff's Department have confirmed a dead body was found on Monday morning in the Pocomoke River.  

    More

    The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body was found Monday morning in the Pocomoke River. 

    More

  • Report Finds Decline in Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Population

    Report Finds Decline in Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Population

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:56:10 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:35:19 GMT

    An annual report has found the overall population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has declined and it recommends limiting the number harvested in the fall.
        

    More

    An annual report has found the overall population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has declined and it recommends limiting the number harvested in the fall.
        

    More

  • Updated: Police Say Girl's Actions Caused Her to Fall From NY Park Ride

    Updated: Police Say Girl's Actions Caused Her to Fall From NY Park Ride

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:06:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:27:37 GMT

    As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Greenwood, Del. girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

    More

    As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Greenwood, Del. girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rehoboth Beach Police: Woman Punches Another Over Parking Spot

    Rehoboth Beach Police: Woman Punches Another Over Parking Spot

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:43:56 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:43:56 GMT

    Police in Rehoboth Beach, Del. say a Laurel woman was arrested after punching another woman in the face over a parking spot.

    More

    Police in Rehoboth Beach, Del. say a Laurel woman was arrested after punching another woman in the face over a parking spot.

    More

  • Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

  • Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices