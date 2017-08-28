Gumboro Church Collects Donations for Hurricane Victims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gumboro Church Collects Donations for Hurricane Victims

Posted: 08/28/2017
By Madeleine Overturf
GUMBORO, Del. - The Joshua House Ministries in Gumboro, Delaware, are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

The church is filling a 53-foot tractor trailer with donations such as toiletries, clothes, and non-perishable goods to take down to Texas. Once the trailer is full, it will hit the road. Pastor Chuck Reynolds says he was inspired to act after seeing images that reminded him of Hurricane Katrina--a disaster he responded to in 2005.

"[We] smelled the smells and seeing the mold that had grew all over the place...it just does something to you," he says. "It's just that humanity is at large here. You're talking about millions of people. If that happened here, would we not want help here?"

He says a local trucking company donated the trailer and the manpower to drive it to Texas once it's full. In less than 24 hours, donations are already pouring in.

"It's overwhelming," Reynolds Says. "But you know this is Sussex County [....] Sussex County people are like that. They stick together when times are bad or people are in need."

Reynolds says his church has partnered with the Gumboro Wesleyan Church to receive donations both at their churches and the Gumboro Community Center. Pastor Eddie Daniels with Gumboro Wesleyan says this is a time people come together.

"Even though this road is a passing by place, the churches and local community [are] a tight knit place," he says. "I know the community will step up and do what we have to do to get this done."

Reynolds says they will accept donations until the trailer is full. For a full list of the items Joshua House Ministries is looking for, click here.  

 

