President Trump Considers Cuts to J-1 Visa Exchange Program

Posted: 08/31/2017 16:38:00 -04:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, M.D.--Some business owners in Ocean City are worried about the future of their business. 

Decisions made under the Trump Administration could eliminate the J-1 Exchange Visitor program. The Wall Street Journal reports reductions could be made as part of President Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" executive order. 

"We simply don't have enough people in our workforce to fill the entire seasonal workforce need," says Susan Jones, Director of Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association. 

Jones says about 4,000 J-1 students work in Ocean City during the summer. Some J1 students worry about the future of the program. 

"I was thinking about the young kids that really want to come to the United States and they loose this big opportunity," says J-1 student, Melania Gadja. 

The "Buy American, Hire American" executive order is meant to reduce the number of foreign workers in the United States. 

Jones says some business owners worry this would make it difficult to hire workers. 

Ocean City's Chamber of Commerce urges business owners to contact them with stories about how this cut could impact their business. 

 

