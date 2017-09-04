Local Animal Shelters Taking in Dogs, Cats from Harvey

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Animal welfare organizations in Delaware are taking in animals from Texas and Louisiana who've been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.



Many of the animals were up for adoption in shelters prior to the storm. They were shipped to other animal shelters to allow room for the animals rescued during the floods. They will now be ready to adopt in Delaware.



Some dogs and cats arrived from a shelter in Jefferson Parish, New Orleans, Louisiana, which experienced severe flooding.



One of the Delaware groups, the Brandywine Valley SPCA, took in 50 animals. They included Chihuahuas and little Rottweiler mixes. The SPCA's Georgetown campus took in 12 dogs on Saturday. Many of the animals were already adopted Sunday.



Renee Martini, the founder of Renee's Rescue, worked with various organizations to retrieve animals. She said they rendezvoused with a Texas animal welfare organization in Tennessee to pick up animals that got flooded out.