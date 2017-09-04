Local Animal Shelters Taking in Dogs, Cats from Harvey - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Local Animal Shelters Taking in Dogs, Cats from Harvey

Posted: Updated:
Ernie, one of 12 animals brought to the Georgetown campus of the Brandywine Valley Spca, found his forever family less than a day after moving from the hurricane zone. (Photo: Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus) Ernie, one of 12 animals brought to the Georgetown campus of the Brandywine Valley Spca, found his forever family less than a day after moving from the hurricane zone. (Photo: Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus)

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Animal welfare organizations in Delaware are taking in animals from Texas and Louisiana who've been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Many of the animals were up for adoption in shelters prior to the storm. They were shipped to other animal shelters to allow room for the animals rescued during the floods. They will now be ready to adopt in Delaware.

Some dogs and cats arrived from a shelter in Jefferson Parish, New Orleans, Louisiana, which experienced severe flooding.

One of the Delaware groups, the Brandywine Valley SPCA, took in 50 animals. They included Chihuahuas and little Rottweiler mixes. The SPCA's Georgetown campus took in 12 dogs on Saturday. Many of the animals were already adopted Sunday.

Renee Martini, the founder of Renee's Rescue, worked with various organizations to retrieve animals. She said they rendezvoused with a Texas animal welfare organization in Tennessee to pick up animals that got flooded out.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Mother Births Child on Route 50

    Mother Births Child on Route 50

    Monday, September 4 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-09-04 08:11:42 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-09-04 08:11:42 GMT
    A mother of four from Berlin gave birth while driving along Route 50.More
    A mother of four from Berlin gave birth while driving along Route 50.More

  • Virginia Contest a Referendum and Bellwether in Age of Trump

    Virginia Contest a Referendum and Bellwether in Age of Trump

    Monday, September 4 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-09-04 08:07:17 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-09-04 08:07:17 GMT
    The closely watched race for Virginia governor is ramping up for the post Labor Day push when voters typically start to pay more attention.More
    The closely watched race for Virginia governor is ramping up for the post Labor Day push when voters typically start to pay more attention.More

  • Local Animal Shelters Taking in Dogs, Cats from Harvey

    Local Animal Shelters Taking in Dogs, Cats from Harvey

    Monday, September 4 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-09-04 08:05:22 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-09-04 08:05:22 GMT
    Ernie, one of 12 animals brought to the Georgetown campus of the Brandywine Valley Spca, found his forever family less than a day after moving from the hurricane zone. (Photo: Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus)Ernie, one of 12 animals brought to the Georgetown campus of the Brandywine Valley Spca, found his forever family less than a day after moving from the hurricane zone. (Photo: Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus)
    Animal welfare organizations in Delaware are taking in animals from Texas and Louisiana who've been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.More
    Animal welfare organizations in Delaware are taking in animals from Texas and Louisiana who've been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices