WBOC Owner Tom Draper Critically Injured in Crash

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Slaughter Beach Road about a quarter of a mile east of Wells Road outside of Slaughter Beach.

Police said Draper was riding his bicycle eastbound on Slaughter Beach Road in the area of Wells Road when he was hit by a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup operated by a 37-year-old Lewes man who was also traveling eastbound on Slaughter Beach Road. Police said the man stopped immediately after the collision and called 9-1-1.

Draper, 76, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup not injured in the crash, according to police.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Police said drug and alcohol use do not appear to be a factor in this case. Investigators said no charges have been filed at this time.

Slaughter Beach Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

On Sept. 3, 2017, Draper celebrated 50 years in broadcasting. Click here to read the article about his five decades in the business.

A note from WBOC: Tom Draper, a cycling enthusiast, has made it a point to ride his bike every morning, and Thursday was no exception when the accident occurred. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.