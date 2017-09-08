Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford. He was 76.

According to Delaware State Police, a pickup truck hit Mr. Draper as he was riding his bicycle on Slaughter Beach Road near his home outside of Milford at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver, a 37-year-old Lewes man, stopped immediately and called 9-1-1.

Mr. Draper, who suffered critical injuries in the crash, was initially transported to Milford Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he later passed away.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, which is continuing its investigation into the crash, said no charges have been filed at this time.

The Life and Legacy of Tom Draper

Thomas Henry Draper was born and raised in Milford, Del. in 1941. His schooling took him to boarding school in Massachusetts and ultimately to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. There, Tom excelled in the lacrosse field. He was the captain of the 1964 team and named All-American that year as well. He eventually would end up in Brown University's Athletic Hall of Fame.

After graduating from college in 1967, Mr. Draper moved back home to Sussex County, Del. and bought a radio station. It became WTHD, owned by Thomas Henry Draper. In 1980, he made the switch from radio to television when he put together a group of investors who bought WBOC.

Under Mr. Draper's leadership, WBOC's viewership and reach across Delmarva would grow dramatically. It started with building a Dover newsroom in 1986. Tom's goal was to always cover Delmarva, as he told WBOC reporter Charles Paparella.

"Our local community is not Dover, or Salisbury, or Easton or Cambridge, or Rehoboth. It's Delmarva," he said.

Mr. Draper would continually invest in new and better technology. Along the way he would buy and sell other TV stations in Kansas and Texas. But WBOC would always be his top priority.

Under Mr. Draper's leadership, WBOC was to grow by leaps and bounds during the final decade of the century. In 2003, WBOC launched a second station, UPN21, which would eventually become FOX21. It was a $13 million investment that took WBOC to the next level. First, WBOC's tower was outfitted with a new transmitter to be able to broadcast in high-definition, then came the construction of the NewsPlex a state-of-the-art broadcast center in Salisbury. And in late 2015, Mr. Draper and WBOC returned to their radio roots with the launch of WBOC 102.5 FM.

Mr. Draper was a broadcasting pioneer who changed the media landscape on Delmarva. He was also a staunch Republican and gave is time and money to conservative causes and candidates. He was also a big supporter of education. During Wesley College's 2011 commencement, he told graduates, "I recommend to you that you take your education. That you keep educating yourself and if you have to keep reeducating yourself to understand the basics of finance and the basics of a balanced life."

Besides being a broadcast pioneer, Mr. Draper felt very strongly about land and wildlife conservation. He was an avid hunter and later in life spent some time at a vacation home in Big Sky, Montana. His faithful yellow lab Sky was his constant companion.

All of his friends and family would agree that Mr. Draper lived a very full and fulfilling life. He had a profound impact on many people, including those of us at WBOC.

On Sept. 3, 2017, Tom Draper celebrated 50 years in broadcasting. Click here to read the article about his five decades in the business.

A note from WBOC: Tom Draper, a cycling enthusiast, made it a point to ride his bicycle every morning, and Thursday was no exception when the accident occurred. From all of us at WBOC, our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.