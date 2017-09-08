Remembering Longtime WBOC Owner & Broadcast Pioneer Tom Draper

Longtime WBOC owner and broadcast pioneer Tom Draper has passed away following a bicycle accident that happened Thursday outside of Milford, Del. He was 76.More
Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
Two Maryland hit-and-run crashes in just one week, one in Ocean City, the other in Princess Anne.
Both victims' families are still in agony, but hope remains for one victim.
19-year-old Dwight Nichols of Princess Anne told police he was walking on Somerset Avenue near UMES when he was struck by a car that then drove off.More
An important member of the WBOC family is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper is celebrating five decades in broadcasting.More
