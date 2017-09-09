Sussex County Republican Committee Sponsors Trump Rally

GEORGETOWN, De--Red, white and blue was the color scheme at the "Support Our President" rally in Georgetown.



More than 100 people gathered at the North Bedford street park in to show their unity and support for President Donald Trump.



"It's fun to see all these people who think the way I do and we can get together and share this beautiful day with each other," says Barbara Sikora.



The Sussex County Republican party says to show unity is one of the main purposes of the rally.



"Some of the people that switched parties last year so they could vote for trump in the primary, felt as though the main stream republican party wasn't showing enough support for the president," says Sussex County chairman of the Republican party, Billy Carroll.



President Donald Trump supporters were opposed by anti Trump activists.



"I've been disturbed by the president's lack of speaking out against racism and anti semitism-he's not good for this country, says George Rosenberg"

The Sussex County Republican party says they hope to have more rallies statewide.





