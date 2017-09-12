Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

Posted: 09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:00 Updated:
Malista Ness-Hopkins home in Accomack County, Va. (Photo: WBOC) Malista Ness-Hopkins home in Accomack County, Va. (Photo: WBOC)

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP/WBOC)- An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.

A judge required her to seek a mental health evaluation and pursue recommended treatment.

Malista Ness-Hopkins faces charges of abuse and neglect. Authorities said two of her kids were caged inside cribs and three others lived in squalor. Social workers removed the children from Ness-Hopkins' home in the small community of Mears in Accomack County when they were discovered in late July.

The 38-year-old woman told authorities that a boyfriend who was the father of some of the children died last year.

The judge in Accomac, a small town about 20 miles south of the Maryland border, sent Ness-Hopkins' case to a grand jury last week.

