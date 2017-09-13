Wor-Wic Community College Offers Students Free Food Pantry

SALISBURY, Md.- One local college is taking steps to keep their students from going hungry. Wor-Wic Community college has recently started a food pantry and a community garden. Students are grateful for this initiative and say this takes a big weight off their shoulders.

Shanelle Clayton, a freshman at Wor-Wic Community College, enjoys school but like many others, she's struggles with money and is faced with tough decisions.

"Sometimes you feel like well, if I don't sit here and eat, then I can sit here and pay for the books instead, but at the end of the day, you have to sit here and eat because you need nutrition in your body too, so it's a hard choice," she said.

A worry Ray Hoy, President at Wor-Wic Community College understands.

"So many of the students from our region are on free or reduced meals while they're in high school and a high school diploma doesn't come with a meal ticket, so they have to come to college and they have some of the same issues," he said.

To tackle this problem, Wor-Wic has partnered with the Maryland Food Bank to create a food pantry.

The Pantry will be available two days a week for students and even staff.

Wor-Wic has also started their own vegetable garden growing things such as tomatoes which they will then use to stock up their food pantry.

As for students who may feel uncomfortable accepting the help.

"This is an opportunity for students to realize their dreams, and if that takes somebody helping you get your next meal, then take advantage of it, because one day you'll be able to step up and help somebody else," he said.

Donation after donation, going a long way.

For more information on how you can help stock up the Wor-Wic Community College pantry, click here.