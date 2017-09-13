Public Smoking and Vaping Ban Takes Effect in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Smoking and vaping in public parks and other public-owned spaces in Salisbury is now illegal.

The City Council voted Monday night to pass an ordinance that prohibits smoking or vaping in, on, or within 25 feet of all public parks and public-owned property.

That means no smoking on places like trailways or picnic areas at Salisbury City Park.

Other off-limits areas include the Riverwalk, Salisbury Marina, Salisbury Zoo, the skate park, bus shelters, the Government Office Building, and other public-owned or leased and operated buildings and vehicles.

The ban does not apply to designated smoking areas or any non-city owned vehicle that is 25 feet away from playgrounds and recreational areas.

Mayor Jake Day said the new ban will help protect people from secondhand smoke.

"The citizens who have expressed concern about their children experiencing secondhand smoke on playgrounds and parks will, I'm sure, be delighted to hear that Salisbury has joined the ranks of ... other family-friendly towns and cities," he said.

Father Daniel Hill of Fruitland said he agrees with the ban.

"I mean, the kids, they don't have a choice in the matter. You know, if I as an adult decide to smoke that's one thing," said Hill.

Other people questioned how the ban will be enforced effectively and raised concerns about personal freedom.

"I don't see how they can enforce it as much as they want to. If you're in a wide-open space, and I'm sitting in my car here vaping, I honestly don't see a reason why I should be approached saying you need to stop that," said Debbie Walston of Salisbury.

Salisbury City Police said signage will be posted and officers will be issuing citations to people who are observed violating the ban.

Initial violations of the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $500. Each repeat offense could result in a fine of $1,000.

As a substitute for fines, violators could face 12 hours of community service work for the first offense and up to 48 hours for each repeat offense.