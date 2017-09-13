Public Smoking and Vaping Ban Takes Effect in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Public Smoking and Vaping Ban Takes Effect in Salisbury

Posted: 09/13/2017 17:19:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - Smoking and vaping in public parks and other public-owned spaces in Salisbury is now illegal.

The City Council voted Monday night to pass an ordinance that prohibits smoking or vaping in, on, or within 25 feet of all public parks and public-owned property.

That means no smoking on places like trailways or picnic areas at Salisbury City Park. 

Other off-limits areas include the Riverwalk, Salisbury Marina, Salisbury Zoo, the skate park, bus shelters, the Government Office Building, and other public-owned or leased and operated buildings and vehicles.

The ban does not apply to designated smoking areas or any non-city owned vehicle that is 25 feet away from playgrounds and recreational areas. 

Mayor Jake Day said the new ban will help protect people from secondhand smoke. 

"The citizens who have expressed concern about their children experiencing secondhand smoke on playgrounds and parks will, I'm sure, be delighted to hear that Salisbury has joined the ranks of ... other family-friendly towns and cities," he said.

Father Daniel Hill of Fruitland said he agrees with the ban.

"I mean, the kids, they don't have a choice in the matter. You know, if I as an adult decide to smoke that's one thing," said Hill.

Other people questioned how the ban will be enforced effectively and raised concerns about personal freedom.

"I don't see how they can enforce it as much as they want to. If you're in a wide-open space, and I'm sitting in my car here vaping, I honestly don't see a reason why I should be approached saying you need to stop that," said Debbie Walston of Salisbury.

Salisbury City Police said signage will be posted and officers will be issuing citations to people who are observed violating the ban.

Initial violations of the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $500. Each repeat offense could result in a fine of $1,000.

As a substitute for fines, violators could face 12 hours of community service work for the first offense and up to 48 hours for each repeat offense.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:002017-09-12 17:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:50:49 GMT
    Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.More
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman accused of keeping her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on $10,000 unsecured bond.More

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More

  • Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

    Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House

    09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:16:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices