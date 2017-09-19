Ocean City Pounded by Heavy Winds and Rain

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City was pounded by heavy winds and rain Tuesday, as Hurricane Jose moved past Delmarva's coast.

Monster waves and strong currents caused flooding at the Ocean City Inlet parking lot.

Despite the rough weather, dozens of folks stopped by the beach to take the scene in.

"Any time I have a chance to come out and see this stuff here, I come out to see it," said Brian Gobrecht of Hanover, Pa.

However, while the storm may have provided quite the view, Gobrecht and other folks knew better than to get close to the water.

"When I see something like this or even getting close to this, no -- I stay the heck out. I'm old enough to know now that pretty bad stuff can happen really quick," said Gobrecht.

Despite the rough waves and heavy winds and rain, people who call Ocean City home said they've seen worse.

"Well, last winter there was a Nor'easter and I had driven here with a friend, and this whole parking lot was flooded. We had water up to half of the tires almost covering. Lot worse than this," said Anne Plummer of Ocean City.

"When you're downtown Ocean City, you're used to flooding so isn't going to be anything all that bad," said Gobrecht.