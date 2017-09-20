39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.

SMYRNA, Del. - A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

According to the Smyna Police Department, the charges stemmed from an open-air style market and associated quality of life issues in the Lincoln Street area. 12 of the arrests were related to the sale of illegal drugs, but police said officers employed a zero-tolerance approach to all crimes and violations in that area, resulting in the arrest of several more people for less serious crimes.

During this investigation, the SPD was aided by the city of Dover Police Dept. and the Kent Co. Paramedics. During the investigation, police said officers seized two cars, two firearms, $3,122.75 in cash, 0.294 grams of heroin, 11 grams of powder cocaine, 32.87 grams of crack-cocaine and 92.55 grams of marijuana.

The following suspects were identified and arrested (or are being sought for arrest) in regard to the sale of illegal drugs:

Mark Lawrence, 59, Smyrna: Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity (cocaine and crack cocaine), Possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug property, 4 counts of possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (initially committed to D.O.C., since released pending a future court hearing)

Mahalon L. Mears, 63, Smyrna: Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity (crack cocaine) (initially committed to D.O.C., since released pending a future court hearing)

Donte L. Fuller, 32, Smyrna: Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (released on unsecured bond pending a future court hearing)

Maurice M. Plummer, 33, Wilmington: Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), tampering with physical evidence, Resisting Arrest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing (committed to D.O.C., later released pending a future court hearing)

Norman S. Watson, 48, Smyrna: Tampering with physical evidence, Maintaining a drug property, Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine) (heroin), Conspiracy 2nd degree (released pending a future court hearing)

Anthony “Reese” Wayman, 32, Smyrna: 2 counts of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), Tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, Offensive Touching, Criminal Trespassing (committed to D.O.C. in lieu of bond)

Dimitri Sudler, 40, Felton, DE: (2) counts of delivery of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), (2) counts of possession of a controlled substance and two (2) counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (released pending a future court hearing)

Brandon Evans, 36, Smyrna: WANTED Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crack cocaine), poss. of a controlled substance

The following Suspects have warrants on file at SPD in regards to this investigation:

Robert P. Riddagh, 49, Smyrna, is wanted for criminal trespass and littering.

Gregory Pope, 34, Smyrna, is wanted for littering.

Tashay Wisher, 31, Clayton, is wanted for two (2) counts of littering and two (2) counts of criminal trespass.

Brandon Evans, 36, of Smyrna, is wanted for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.