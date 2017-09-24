Murder Investigation Underway in Somerset County

Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.More
People have traveled states and even countries to compete in what's considered to be the largest national competition for man's best friend.
Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty competition started today in Greenwood, Delaware with the hunt test. Retrievers were judged on their ability to find game in five locations on a field.
