Murder Investigation Underway in Somerset County

Princess Anne, Md. - As of late Sunday night, Maryland State Police investigators were still on the scene of an apparent homicide in Somerset County that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the victim is a male who is believed to be in his 30's. Troopers are working to confirm the victim's identity and notify his family before releasing his name.

According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, troopers were called to the 11000 block of Freetown Road in Princess Anne. Police say EMS crews were first to arrive on the scene and found the victim lying on the ground in a residential community suffering from obvious trauma.

The victim was taken to PRMC where he was pronounced dead. His body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the 11000-block of Freetown Road at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday, or who may have other information about this crime, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.