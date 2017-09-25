Police: Suspect in Coverdale Home Invasion Shot and Killed

COVERDALE, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the death of a suspect who detectives say broke into a home in the Coverdale area east of Bridgeville on Sunday night.

Police say troopers were called to a home in the 11000 block of Iris Field Lane just before midnight for a reported shooting inside the home. Preliminary investigation revealed a man was alone inside the home when two suspects broke in. A struggle ensued with one of the suspects who was armed with a handgun, and the suspect was shot in the upper torso. The other suspect then ran off, according to police.

The suspect who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second suspect who fled the scene was described as a male wearing all dark clothing and a mask over his face.

Homicide fetectives are continuing their investigation by conducting interviews and collecting evidence at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Additional information and investigative details will be disseminated as soon as it becomes available and the investigation progresses.