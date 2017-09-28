Talk of Tilghman Elementary School Closing Raises Concerns - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Talk of Tilghman Elementary School Closing Raises Concerns

Posted: 09/28/2017 15:45:00 -04:00 Updated:

 TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - On Thursday morning, 9 year-old Ben Murphy was out swinging while waiting for the school bus.

Ben is a fourth grader at Tilghman Elementary School in Talbot County. His parents say there's only 9 kids in his grade right now and they'd like to keep it that way.

"All the children are- really felt like it's family," said dad, Billy Murphy.

Murphy says generations of families have gone to the school - including his.

"I was the third generation to go to Tilghmn Elementary. My son is now the fourth to go," Murphy said.

But that legacy could end. The school board is considering shutting the Tilghman Elementary's doors and shipping students and teachers somewhere else.

the main reasons - dwindling attendance and underuse of teachers and resources.

"Unfortunately for the last couple of years it's been a possibility every year so some of us were expecting it," Murphy said.

On Wednesday night, Superintendent Kelly Griffith held a meeting at the school.

Community members - one after another - expressed concerns over the proposal.

"We just need that central hub in the community to keep it vibrant and keep new families moving in," Murphy said.

Griffith says she realizes that but must also consider numbers.

"It's evident that we have a declining enrollment and we just need to look at all options," Griffith said.

Options not just for Tilghman Elementary, but for schools across the county too.

"I have Kindergarten classrooms wih 24 students in it and I have a classroom here with eight," Griffith said.

Murphy says he understands meeting those numbers isn't easy, but he's asking Griffith to consider the kids first.

"If we start with the people, maybe we can fix the numbers," Murphy said.

At Wednesday's town hall meeting, people raised possible solutions. One solution would involve reallocating funds. Parents say cutting unnecessary program costs and staff salaries could help Tilghman Elementary stay open.

Griffith says, in closing the school, buses could be rerouted to pick up Tilghman Island kids too. Parents, on the other hand, questioned whether it would be better to bus students from nearby St. Michaels Elementary to Tilghman Elementary.

Solutions and families seeking quality over quantity.

 

 

 

 

 

