Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers

Ocean City, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting
in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them
down to avoid being arrested.

One of the law enforcement officers struck is a supervisor with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and is
assigned to the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team task force. The other is a police officer
with the Ocean City Police Department. Both officers struck hit by the car were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released. 

Police say the driver of the car was 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford.  He is charged with
two counts each of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, attempted
manslaughter, first degree assault and second degree assault, as well as one count each of reckless
endangerment, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession
of a controlled dangerous substance.

The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad
Espinal of Shillington, PA. He is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance
with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The preliminary investigation indicates that just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, the deputy sheriff was
working an assignment in Ocean City and pulled into the back of a shopping center lot between 33rd
and 34th streets on the ocean side of Coastal Highway. The deputy saw a Chevrolet Malibu parked in
the lot with two men inside. He notified dispatch that he would be checking on the vehicle and an
Ocean City Police Department patrol unit with three officers responded to assist.

According to the preliminary investigation, the deputy and an Ocean City officer approached the car on
opposite sides, while two officers positioned themselves near the rear of the vehicle. As the deputy
walked up, he saw the two men in the car weighing and bagging marijuana.  Police say when the suspects saw the officers approaching, they immediately attempted to hide the marijuana in the car. The deputy gave commands to the suspects, but they were ignored and the driver started the car and put it into reverse.

Police say the driver, later identified as Ambrosino, quickly accelerated and turned the vehicle to the right,
striking the deputy. After hitting the deputy, Ambrosino put the car into drive and accelerated
forward. Investigators say Ambrosino then steered to the left and drove directly at an Ocean City officer, striking him. The force of the impact catapulted the officer over the hood, windshield, and onto the roof of the car. The
driver continued to accelerate away and the officer was thrown onto the hood of a vehicle parked
nearby.

The preliminary investigation also indicates the Ocean City police officer who was struck fired at the driver
after being hit and another Ocean City police officer fired at the driver as he was striking the officer.
Neither suspect was struck by the rounds fired by officers.

Police say after fleeing the parking lot, the suspect vehicle ended up at a dead end on 41st Street on the bay side.
Police took Espinal into custody at the car. Ambrosino jumped into the bay, but was later arrested
about eight blocks north of that location.

Investigators have learned that during the incident, Ambrosino stated he would rather die than go to
jail. The car driven by Ambrosino was impounded by State Police investigators. A search warrant is
being obtained for the car.

