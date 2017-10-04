School Custodian Arrested for Sexting With Teen

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man after an investigation revealed he was sending sexts to a teen.

According to police, the investigation into the incident began on Sept. 29 after a 17-year-old girl at Caesar Rodney High School told a school employee that a man was sending her the messages.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Dale S. Street.

He began texting the student on Sept. 26 and even met her one time alone in the parking lot of the John S. Charlton School, where he's employed as a custodian, police said.

Street was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.

Additionally, he has been suspended with pay, according to Caesar Rodney School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald.

If anyone has similar incidents regarding Street, they are asked to contact Detective A. Palese at 302-697-2161. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.