Health Officials Looking For People who Attended Chincoteague Cooking Event

ACCOMAC, Va. -- Officials are investigating a cluster of gastro-intestinal illnesses that they believe are related to the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off held on Saturday, September 30.

The Accomack County Health Department and the Foodborne Disease Team from the Virginia Health Department are investigating the cases that may be linked to the Chili Chowder Cook Off event.

Officials are asking all of those who attended the event to come forward, whether sick or well, by responding to this online survey.

Officials said they will provide more information after they receive tests results from the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, state laboratory, in Richmond, Virginia.

Click here for the online survey.