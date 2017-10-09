Cyclist Charged After Crack Cocaine

MILFORD, De. -- The Milford Police Department say a bicyclist is out on bail after police found crack cocaine in his possession following a traffic stop.

An officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of North Church Street on Sunday night just after 8:15 when he saw a bicycle on a sidewalk without lights or reflectors pull into the roadway, approaching traffic. The officer pulled the bike over and as he approached the bicyclist, the officer saw the bicyclist remove items from his pocket and throw them on the ground. The officer located crack cocaine among the items the bicyclist threw on the ground and proceeded to arrest him.

Police identified the bicyclist as Jose Sosof, 38 of Milford, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, riding a bike on a sidewalk or crosswalk where prohibited, and bicycle in use at night without a lamp. Sosof was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, and was released on $500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in November.