Cyclist Charged After Crack Cocaine

Posted: 10/09/2017 11:14:00 -04:00
Jose Sosof, 38; Milford Police Department

MILFORD, De. -- The Milford Police Department say a bicyclist is out on bail after police found crack cocaine in his possession following a traffic stop.

An officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of North Church Street on Sunday night just after 8:15 when he saw a bicycle on a sidewalk without lights or reflectors pull into the roadway, approaching traffic. The officer pulled the bike over and as he approached the bicyclist, the officer saw the bicyclist remove items from his pocket and throw them on the ground. The officer located crack cocaine among the items the bicyclist threw on the ground and proceeded to arrest him.

Police identified the bicyclist as Jose Sosof, 38 of Milford, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, riding a bike on a sidewalk or crosswalk where prohibited, and bicycle in use at night without a lamp. Sosof was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, and was released on $500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in November.

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

