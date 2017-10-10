Salisbury Speeds Forward with New Rails-and-Trails Bike Path Pro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Speeds Forward with New Rails-and-Trails Bike Path Project

Posted: 10/10/2017 15:33:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council voted Monday night to approve spending for the planning and design of a new "Rails-and-Trails" bike path.

The path will be built alongside the railroad tracks that run through the city -- starting south by Salisbury University and ending by Naylor Mill Park.

Bike SBY President Matt Drew, who's working on the project, said the new path will be a safer route for bicyclists than the busy streets.

"We had a 3-foot passing law in Maryland since 2014, and I know of many instances where cyclists have been hit by cars or cyclists have been passed very, very close and injured. And we've never had anyone actually prosecuted by the 3-foot passing law," said Drew.

Salisbury University student Joey Pompey, who mainly rides his bike to get around town, agreed.

"Just all the traffic, I don't know. I don't really feel too comfortable, I guess riding around all those cars," said Pompey.

The new route is part of a larger plan to extend bike lanes throughout the city.

An already-developed bicycle master plan will take the city from 18 miles of bike lanes to more than 80 miles over the next five years.

Mayor Jake Day said he expects work on the rails-to-trails path to begin in late 2018.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

  • Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

  • Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices