Seagull Century Event in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md--The crowd cheered as 5,000 bicyclists participated in the 29th annual Seagull Century at Salisbury University.



"We just love the country and riding out to the ocean and back and it's a well-organized ride,” says Chowsky.



For the past 12 years, Paul has visited Salisbury to participate in the event.

An opportunity for bicyclists, of all ages to push themselves and bike long routes.



That's why Randy Klobatnez and his crew decided to participate in the event.

They biked along a 50-mile path.



"Our fitness isn't there, mine isn’t there right now to do the whole century but we will get back to it sometime," says Klobatnez.



Organizers say Seagull Century is one of the largest and oldest rides of its kind on the East Coast.



"Salisbury is a small town, but Salisbury and the Seagull Century is a great event that brings people from all over the country which is awesome,” says event organizer, Alexis Roskovich.



Blake Benn is the General Manager of Hoppers. He says, the event brings big bucks to Salisbury businesses.



“It's always encouraging, whenever you can have an event that draws a lot of people to your community...it's all a benefit,” says Benn.



An event for all, cyclists from all over the world look forward to this event every year.