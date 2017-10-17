Town of Dewey Beach & Town Manager Reach Agreement

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The town of Dewey Beach has reached an agreement with Town Manager Marc Appelbaum over his employment.

Applebaum has been at the center of controversy after allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination were brought to light earlier this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the town council approved the agreement, which says that Appelbaum’s employment will end , and Appelbaum must release the town and all employees from any claims.

In exchange, the town will pay Appelbaum the rest of the salary he would have earned through , 2018 (the date his employment contract expires) plus $100,000.

Mayor TJ Redefer explained that, “under all of the circumstances, the town council unanimously agreed that it made sense to reach an agreement with the town manager that ended his employment sooner rather than later. The agreement provides not only a release for the town, but also all town employees. The town council recognizes that Mr. Applebaum’s continued employment would be too much of a distraction going forward. Accordingly, we reached an agreement wherein Mr. Appelbaum resigned from his employment effective . With the uncertainty of this matter behind us, Town Council is better able to focus its attention on other challenges.”

A copy of the severance agreement can be viewed here.