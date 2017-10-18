Assateague Island Alliance Launches 'A Fed Horse is a Dead Horse' Campaign

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The Assateague Island Alliance launched a new campaign to protect wild horses on the island and keep them away from human food.

The campaign comes after an Assateague Island pony died in July because it ate dog food.

Ashlie Kozlowski of the Assateague Island Alliance said the campaign will educate visitors on the dangers of feeding wild horses human food.

"[The horses'] bodies have adapted to eating a very low nutrient, high-fiber diet, so when you give horses food that's a treat like carrots, their bodies aren't able to digest it," said Kozlowski.

Through the campaign, the Alliance is urging people to keep their food locked up when they visit the island, whether in the car or a strapped cooler.

The campaign also includes a fundraising effort to build new picnic tables.

The new picnic tables will feature storage compartments underneath to keep food tucked away and out-of-sight from horses.

Fencing around the Oceanside Campground will also be repaired and installed.

Officials are hoping to raise about $50,000 to install the new picnic tables.

The Assateague Island Alliance is launching an online fundraiser to help raise money.

Naming rights to a foal will be auctioned off on eBay on Friday.